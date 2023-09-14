Clarence J. Fah Sr.

November 13, 1929 - September 8, 2023

Clarence J. Fah Sr., 93, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Generations at Rock Island.

Funeral services will be noon Monday, September 18, 2023, at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till noon Monday at the mortuary.



Clarence was born November 13, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Frank and Frances (Schmidt) Fah. He served in the US Army during the Korea era, stationed in Japan, and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

In 1963, he was united in marriage to Louise Smithart, they later divorced. On October 22, 1976, he was married to Marilyn Jean Lepley Clausen in Moline, Illinois. She preceded him in death in 2016.

Clarence had been employed at Oscar Mayer for 22 years prior to his retirement. After retirement he also worked at I-80 Truck Stop, Isles of Capri, and the QC Airport. Clarence was former member of American Legion Post 26 of Davenport and enjoyed rooting for the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include a son Clarence "John" Fah Jr., Morning Sun, Iowa; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" (Todd) Barnes, Plainfield, Indiana; six grandchildren, Jessica Metcalf, Kaitlyn Fah, Jack Barnes, Charles Fah, and Thomas Barnes; and six great-grandchildren.

Clarence was preceded in death by his wife and five siblings.