August 27, 1937-November 10, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Clarence S. Wiser, 81, of Rock Island was freed from earthly restraints on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Honoring his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to Heart of Hope Ministries, 1740 9th Ave., Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with services.
Clarence was born on August 27, 1937, near Pulaski, Tennessee, the youngest of 12 children to G.W. and Jonnie Wiser. Born with a wanderlust, he joined the U.S. Navy “Kiddie Cruise” at age 17, and sailed the world over earning the coveted “Horn Shellback.” Later, however, the real adventure began when he became a restaurant man and never had time to look back. With the help of his spouse, Joyce, and his office-wife, Annie Wright and wonderful partners, Michael and Carla Osborn, they created and maintained viable restaurants in the Quad-Cities for many years: Miss Mamie's (Moline), MO Brady's (Davenport) and, earlier, Peppercorn (Bettendorf). Once you get that grease in your blood, there's no turning back.
Clarence took writing courses at Augustana College and belonged to writer's groups. He was a published poet and a lifelong learner. He also enjoyed golf, traveling and John Wayne flicks.
Left to honor his memory are his wife, Joyce; two sisters, Rubye Moore and family and Mamie Earline Moore and family; sister-in-law, Darlene and Les Siebke; nephew and family, Drew, Ann, Kerry, Tracey and Dylan Tucker; nephew and family, Daley, Deb, Michael, Michelle Tucker; and numerous very dear family with sense enough to live in the south.
Many thanks to Dr. Stewart Garneau and his incredible staff, and to the staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their tender care. A special thanks to the Rev. Lynda Sargent, who prayed Clarence home.
We celebrate knowing and loving Clarence and appreciate your kind thoughts and prayers through the years.
