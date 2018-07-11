April 16, 1950-July 7, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Clark “Cam” Malmer, 68, of Eldridge passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge roads in Davenport. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018, with Minister Tim Scott officiating. A private inurnment will take place at a later date at Whittier Cemetery, northeast of Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722 or Exceptional Opportunities, 119 S. Jones St., Algona, IA 50511.
Clark was born on April 16, 1950, in Albert Lea, MN, the son of Joe and Connie (Petran) Malmer. After graduating from high school, he went on to study at the University of Iowa, where he played center for the Hawkeye football team. He married Mary Bedell on July 24, 1971. Clark worked as an insurance underwriter and earned a CPCU (Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter) designation. In 2013, Clark retired from his position of Underwriting Specialist with Sentry Insurance. He belonged to several organizations, including Mississippi Valley Hunting Retriever Club, Tri-State Labrador Retriever Club (Secretary), and Mid Iowa Retriever Club. Clark was a long-serving board member of Higley Mansion Care Center in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed caring for his family and friends, hunting, coaching his children's sports teams, training his Labrador retrievers, working on crossword puzzles, and tinkering around the house fixing things.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Jill (Tony Cedillo) Malmer of Davenport; son, Matthew Malmer of Las Vegas; sisters, Paula Malmer and Leigh (Paul) Stewart, both of Cottage Grove, MN; brother, Mark (Kim) Malmer of Ephrata, PA; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved Labradors, Annie, Sadie and Maggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and nephew, Lucas Malmer.
The family would like to express sincere and heartfelt thanks to the staff at Dr. Constantinou's Oncology Office, Urological Associates, the Genesis Home Hospice, and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their exceptional care.
