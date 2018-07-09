March 7, 1938 - July 7, 2018
MOLINE - Pastor Clayton J. Bowman, 80, of Moline, affectionately known as Papa Bowman, passed away July 7, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, in Silvis, IL.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 13, 2018, at Calvary Church of the Quad Cities in Moline. There will be a private family meal from 5-6 p.m. Family is welcoming everyone from 6-7 p.m. for a Cookie and Coffee reception in church foyer. At 7 p.m., there will be a Celebration of Life service. Memorials may be made to the Living Light Tabernacle or Calvary Church. Family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to
Michael Di Toro, who was Clayton's caregiver for the past 2 ½ years. Also, for all the love and support to the extended family of God.
Clayton was born on March 7, 1938, in Marshalltown, Iowa. He was the son of Warren J and Catherine I Croker Bowman. He married Norma Jean Graning in Dallas City, Ill., on October 24, 1959. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2011.
He was a traveling evangelist from 1967-1970, and then also from 1980-1982. He was the founder and Senior Pastor of Light of the World Tabernacle in Port Richey, Fla., from 1970-1979. In 1982, he went on to become the founder and Senior Pastor of the Living Light Tabernacle in Roseville, Ill., where he pastored for 17 years. In 1999, he served as a staff pastor at Calvary Church of the Quad Cities in Moline, retiring in 2010. Over the years he authored several Bible courses and started numerous local church Bible colleges, as well as two K-12 Christian academies.
Survivors include his son, Pastor Tim (Cathy) Bowman; daughters, Tammy (Coach D) Robinson, Terry (Tim) Logan, Tracy (Spencer) Rutherford; 8 grandchildren, Reece and Riley Bowman, Madison, Makenzie, Mariah, and Tanner Logan, Trae and Olivia Rutherford; and 2 sisters, Mary Anderson and Yvonne Koster, both residing in Burlington, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean; parents; and infant brother, Patrick.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.