× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 3, 1944-May 24, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Clifford J. Artis, 75, Davenport, died, Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Private Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Clifford's service will be live-streamed and viewed by visiting his full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com, clicking the link at the bottom.

He was born, October 3, 1944, in Indianapolis to Theodore and Mary Artis. He married Judy Littlejohn on August 22, 1970. Clifford was an Electrical Engineer with the Corps. of Engineers and later the Davenport School System.

Survivors include wife Judy and their children: Selena (Shanti) Green, David Artis, Sr., and grandson, David Green, Jr.