Clifford J. Artis

Clifford J. Artis

{{featured_button_text}}
Clifford J. Artis

October 3, 1944-May 24, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Clifford J. Artis, 75, Davenport, died, Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Private Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Clifford's service will be live-streamed and viewed by visiting his full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com, clicking the link at the bottom.

He was born, October 3, 1944, in Indianapolis to Theodore and Mary Artis. He married Judy Littlejohn on August 22, 1970. Clifford was an Electrical Engineer with the Corps. of Engineers and later the Davenport School System.

Survivors include wife Judy and their children: Selena (Shanti) Green, David Artis, Sr., and grandson, David Green, Jr.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News