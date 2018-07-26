June 29, 1942 - July 25, 2018
DURANT — Clifford Allen Luethye, 76, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at his home.
Cliff was born in Davenport on June 29, 1942, to Harry I. and Anna E. (Shuger) Luethye.
Cliff graduated from Wilton High School in 1960 and from Muscatine Community College. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Cliff married Katherine K. Windman on June 8, 1963, in Muscatine County.
He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2007.
He attended the United Methodist Church of Wilton and was a member of the Durant American Legion Post 430. He was a former member of the Wilton Lions Club and the Wilton Jaycees, where he had served as president. In early years, he coached Dad's Club baseball and softball and he umpired high school softball. He was an avid Hawkeye fan.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Wilton.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Kathy of Durant; daughters, Lisa (Harvey) Locoh of West Des Moines and Laura Luethye of Davenport; grandson, Lawrence Locoh; sister, Ova Luethye of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; and brothers, Tom (Dawn) Luethye and Paul Luethye, both of Wilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriers or the United Methodist Church of Wilton in his memory.
