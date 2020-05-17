× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 30, 1925-May 12, 2020

BLUE GRASS -- Clyde M. Huston, 94, of Blue Grass, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease at the Iowa Masonic Home in Bettendorf.

Clyde was born in Perrysburg, Ohio, on August 30, 1925, to Glen and Julia (Nixon) Huston. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Infantry during WWII. He received a purple heart and a bronze star while serving in Italy.

Clyde married Willa L. Zuber on June 27, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio. She preceded him on March 21, 2015.

He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1980. In retirement, he worked at Idle Hour Lanes, co-owned Huston's Car Wash, and worked at Banworth and Udelhoven Furniture World.

Clyde was known as "Mr. Blue Grass" and was very active in promoting the city. He served on the City Council, raised money for the new city hall and was an honorary member of the Blue Grass Community Club. While members of the Community Club, he and Willa started and organized the annual homecoming parade for many years and founded and published the Blue Grass Bugle newspaper.

He was a member of the Blue Grass American Legion Post #711, Wilton Masonic Lodge, KAABA Shrine, 2 Blue Lodges and Mohassan Grotto.