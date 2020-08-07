Clyde Mayfield

Clyde loved his children and was devoted to their education. He spent hours supervising their study time and coming up with lesson plans as needed — most of which were tied to African American history. His commitment to education didn’t stop just with his children; he was truly a servant to all of the community’s children. He led courses of Spaulding phonics for decades where he reached thousands of Quad-City youth. Clyde founded Citizens for Better Readers — an organization that advocated for phonics use in schools. Throughout the years, he was often approached by teenagers and young adults who proudly recited phonograms that they learned from him in their childhood.

He was also dedicated to the athletic development of our youth. He firmly believed in kids being involved in extracurricular activities — to the point where he purchased a large van and carted kids who otherwise wouldn’t have had the support to participate in wrestling tournaments and/or basketball games. Clyde was a founding member of the Blue Devils Youth Sports program.

Clyde was always involved in something. He was a member of too many boards to count but some include the Safer Foundation, Civil Rights Commission and the Davenport School Board. He was known to be the guy to ask the tough question; he was not always the favorite as he loved to challenge the status quo.