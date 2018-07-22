August 14, 1923 - July 20, 2018
DAVENPORT — Clyde A. McBride, 94, of Davenport, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018, at Davenport Lutheran Home.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
Clyde was born August 14, 1923, on the family farm in Columbus Junction, Iowa, the son of John Earl and Sara Mae (Stapp) McBride.
He was united in marriage to Reva J. Couchman on October 9, 1948, in Princeton, Illinois. She preceded him in death on December 4, 2010. From their union they had two children, Pamela Kay Franklin and Rickey Clyde McBride.
Clyde was a former member of Colter (Iowa) Presbyterian Church. He worked on the farm and later at Oscar Mayer until retirement.
Those left to honor his memory include grandchildren, Jason Franklin, Mindy (Chad) Watson, Kelly Dirksen and Patrick McBride; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Harry McBride; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Beaner) McBride; sister-in-law, Coy Couchman; many nieces and nephews; and neighbor, Randy Wieckhorst.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years, Reva; son, Rickey; daughter, Pamela; and brother, Paul.