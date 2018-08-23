September 7, 1928-August 9, 2018
WYCKOFF, N.J. — Col. Richard L. Boyle, USA Ret. (Dad) passed away peacefully on 8/9/18 after fighting pneumonia. Dad was born in 1928 in Moline to Catherine Pixley Boyle (1886-1963) and Peter Boyle (1883-1937). Dad was the second youngest of eight children; Leo (1905-1948), James (1906-1987), Eleanor (1908-1958), Peter (1911-1982), Catherine (1916-2012), John (1919-1968), Dad and youngest Bill (1929-2009). The Boyles were renowned in Moline for their numbers, strength of personalities and mischievousness.
After graduating from HS, Dad followed the advice and model of his older brother, Capt. Peter Boyle, USN, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Dad served in the Pacific Fleet on the USS Pasadena from 1946-1948. Dad followed Peter's advice again, using the GI Bill to attend Yale University, earning a BA in 1952. Dad met Mom (Dolores T.Brexel,a/k/a Lorry, Albertus Magnus College, B.A., '54) at Yale and they wed in Manhasset, N.Y., on 6/18/54. After the wedding, Mom joined Dad in Chicago where he earned his L.L.M. from Chicago Univ. School of Law in 1955. Dad's military service in the Army artillery took him throughout the U.S. on more than 28 Active Duty tours with more than nine different Reserve and Regular Army Divisions. He was assigned to the 10th Mt. Division in Denver, Colorado, to move 75 mm to 240mm Howitzers by mule pack. Dad completed Airborne and Jumpmaster Training with the 101st Airborne Training Center at Fort Benning, Georgia. Dad completed Advanced Artillery ROTC Summer training with the 82nd Airborne Div., Fort Bragg, Spith Carolina. Dad completed the Advanced Artillery and Missile man School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Other assignments included summer postings as the G-5 Section Mobilization Staff Officer and Research, Development and Procurement Officer assigned to the Assistant Secretary of the Army, Pentagon, Washington, D.C. During his work at the Pentagon, Dad worked in oversight and coordination with Chrysler Corp. in the development of the Abrams M1 A1 Tank and with Raytheon to develop its backpack field transmitter as well as mobilization and medical needs of the National Guard and Reservists during Operation Desert Storm.
Dad was awarded individual commendations of Merit and Appreciation for the following: Operation Desert Storm; 77th ARCOM; 76th ARCOM Korean Recall; American Defense; American WWII Victory; Asiatic Pacific; American Cold War; Army Reserve Medal with four clasps; Army Meritorious Service Medal with three clasps; NYS Commendation Medal; Parachute Jumpmaster Badge; Pistol and Rifle Marksman Badge; Distinguished Military Student, Yale Univ. ROTC Badge; Yale Univ. Key; and 10th, 20th, 30th and 40th year Commemorative Anniv. Medals for each awarditation. Dad was appointed Vice Commandant of the 1163rd Division Military Occupation School, Bronx, N.Y. Dad was the Assistant Commander, 353rd Civil Affairs Unit, New York, New York. Dad served five years as an Adjunct. Prof.at the Command and General Staff School.
Dad was a proud member and former Vice Commander of the George F. Fowler American Legion Post 160, Great Neck, New York, and a member of the 77th Infantry Division Reserve Officers Assoc. Dad retired from the USAR on 9/7/1988.
Dad's civilian career as an insurance executive in New York began while he was still in the Reserves. He started as an Underwriter of Surety and Payment Bonds on construction projects in the Far East, Africa, and Latin America. This meant traveling to over 40 countries while helping Mom from afar to raise their young family. In the '70s Dad helped write the Payment and Performance Bonds that resulted in the construction of the World Trade Center, New York. He retired from Frank B. Hall & Co. as a COO in the late '80s.
Mom and Dad's first two children, Kerry (Kerry Curran) and Lisa (Lisa Mevorach) were born in Chicago. For better employment opportunities, they moved to Flushing, New York, where Richard Lee (Lee to family, Rich to all else) was born. After they bought their first home in Great Neck, New York, their youngest child, Amy (Amy Boyle Geisel), was born.
Mom and Dad always maintained ties with their extended families and taught their children the values of family and education. Dad often said, “We are the East Coast Boyles,” meaning that there are relatives all over the USA. ,
Mom and Dad worked hard not only to ensure that all four kids graduated from college, but also encouraged all four to get graduate degrees. Being well-read with a facility for debate were necessary qualities for anyone who hoped to talk politics with Dad or history with Mom. Golf was a passion of Dad's that he shared with brothers, nephews, nieces and two of his children.
Mom and Dad are survived by four children; nine grandchildren; 6½ great-grandchildren. Dad is survived by his nieces, Bev Boyle and Marilyn Boyle, and a large gang of great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Dad was truly a self-made man; a man formed by the powerful forces of the Depression, World War II, his family, his education and his professional and military careers.
Burial will take place (with Mom) on 9/7/18 at 10:30 a.m. at Long Island National Cemetery, full military honors, Farmingdale, New York, 11735-1211.