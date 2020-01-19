July 10, 1930-January 12, 2020

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Colene J. Wilson, 89, Littleton, Colo., formerly of the Quad Cities, died January 12th in Littleton.

Colene Janis Sacco was born on July 10, 1930, in Centerville, Iowa, to Giovanni and Armelia Guzzi Sacco.

She married the love of her life, Harold Davis Wilson on June 9th, 1954. They met at Hughes aircraft in Tucson, Arizona, where Colene also met Howard Hughes (yet married Harold anyway). Together they traveled the country living in Arizona, California, Illinois and Alabama. Harold died on June 14, 1972. Colene never considered remarrying because she felt Harold was the only perfect man left.

Colene retired from the Corps of Engineers after 20 years of government service. Her primary career however, was being the mother of two, grandmother to six, and Nana to thirteen absolutely perfect great-grandchildren. Her duties included giving lots of hugs, singing frequently and always off key, baking cookies and banana bread, giving wise advice, and unconditional love.

She enjoyed having a house full of people including her children, other people's children, family, and friends. She decorated extensively for every season. A tradition that continued until her death.