Coletta Logel

June 12, 1932-August 17, 2018
MUSCATINE - Coletta M. Logel, 86, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, August 17, 2018, at her home surrounding by her children after a brief illness.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at the St. Mathias Church. Honorary bearers will be Dawn Nau, Jennifer Rock, Avery Logel, and Madison Schultheis. Casket bearers will be Eric Genung, Dennis Estabrook Jr., Macaulay Logel, Noah Logel, Tyler Genung, Jason Nau, and Dillon Estabrook. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held at Gannon Hall following the committal service.
Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, with a Rosary Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish or to Unity Point Hospice. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Coletta was born on June 12, 1932, in Reynolds, Illinois, the daughter of Everett and Phyllis Welch Wagoner. She married Curtis N. "Pete" Logel on September 11, 1948, at the St. Mary Church in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2006.
Coletta and "Pete" owned and operated Pete's Tap for over 43 years.
She was a member of Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish, the Bells of St. Mary's, and the Ladies Guild. She enjoyed reading and was a founding member of the St. Mary's Bowling League.
Those left to honor her memory include two sons, Eugene Logel and wife, Karlyn, and Mike Logel, all of Muscatine; three daughters, Sandy Genung and husband, Charlie, and Debbie Estabrook and husband, Denny, all of Muscatine, and Teresa Schultheis and husband, Robert, of Plainfield, Illinois; one daughter-in-law, Starla Logel of Muscatine; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Bishop and husband, Bob, of Muscatine; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one sister, Donna Marx on July 10, 2010.