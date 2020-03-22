December 18, 1992-March 14, 2020

PEVELY, Mo. -- Colin James Collins, age 27, of Pevely, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Pevely.

He was born December 18, 1992, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Kathleen Janenne (Daufeldt) Carlton of Davenport, and Ronnie Dean Collins of Pevely.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sons Bentlee Dean Collins of Desloge, Missouri, and Ezra Lincoln Chamberlain of Pevely; fiance Danni Losh; step-father John Carlton of Davenport; grandparents Roy Sanders of Pevely, Jeri (John) Trendley of Pevely, and Helen “Tina” Daufeldt of Davenport; aunts Rebecca Collins of Springfield, Missouri, Connie (Ryan) Garretts of Pevely, and Christina (Christopher) Liagre of Davenport; and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by a grandfather Donald Daufeldt, and an aunt Heather Lynn Trendley.

He worked as a telemarketer; an avid video game player; and music lover.

Visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Interment in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery of Hillsboro, Missouri.

Memorials in his memory are preferred to Narcotics Anonymous.