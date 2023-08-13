Colleen Ann Spink

September 17, 1962 - August 10, 2023

Colleen Ann Spink, age 60, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. The family will greet friends from noon until the time of service.

Colleen was born on September 17, 1962 in Davenport to Richard and Patricia (Johnson) Concannon. She was united in marriage to Scott Spink on May 11, 1991 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2022.

In earlier years she and her husband enjoyed playing pool and darts. Colleen also liked camping and the river. She also didn't mind an occasional Fireball. Most of all she enjoyed her family.

Survivors include her children: Sydney Spink, Chelsea Spink, and Cameron Anderson, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Angel Muse, Jax Anderson, and Jonah Mower; siblings, Cindee Sandman, and Roxanne Kislia; nieces and nephews: Sam Cocannon Colter, Branden Concannon Colter, Amber Page, and Kerri Edwards.

In addition to her parents and husband, Colleen was preceded in death by siblings, Mimi Cocannon, and Rex Cocannon.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com