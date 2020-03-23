CONESVILLE — Colleen Mae (Deese) Buckman passed away on Wednesday, March 18th, following a brief illness at her home in Conesville, surrounded by her family. Colleen was born July 5th, 1949, to Eula Mae (Allen) Deese and Coley Deese. She attended Columbus Community High School, graduating in 1968. On August 17th, 1968, she was united in marriage to Dennis Kaye Buckman. Colleen and Denny had one daughter, Misty Dawn (Buckman) Kerry Smith of Lone Tree. Colleen is survived by her grandchildren Justin Cox, Dakota and Skylar Smith of Lone Tree and her siblings Ceree (Tom) Lower, Coley Deese Jr., Reuben (Dee) Deese, Ronald Deese, Misty (Ted) Lyon, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Coley and Eula Deese. Colleen was an avid camper and loved spending time with family at Marr Park. She loved to cook and was good at it. She looked forward to her job at Bell's Mini Super where she could visit and interact with friends and neighbors and those who dropped in for coffee. She really enjoyed holidays, especially Christmas and found great joy in entertaining family and friends in her home.