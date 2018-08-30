July 2, 1936-August 27, 2018
MANITOWOC, Wis. — Colleen State Augustine, PhD, RN, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, August 27, 2018, at the Gardens at Felician Village in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She leaves behind family, friends and five devoted sons who loved her dearly.
Colleen was born July 2, 1936, in Muscatine, oldest daughter of Earl and Genevieve State. In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Jerome “Jerry” Augustine. She is survived by her five sons, Mike (Iris), Dave (Julie), John (JoAnne), Paul and Steve (Christy); 11 grandchildren, Chrissy, Janice, Edward, Kevin, Ryan, Lauren, Nick, Adam, Eric, Kate and Cara; five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Phoenix, Ariana, Adrian and Naomi; her three siblings, Tom (Kathy) State, Ann Wieskamp and Marty (LuAnn) State.
Before moving to assisted living, Colleen was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, Illinois. In addition to being a loving and patient mother, she was a lifelong learner. After graduating from Muscatine Catholic High School, she went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Nursing from St. Ambrose College, Davenport, a master's degree in Pediatric Nursing from the University of Iowa, and at the age of 52, she earned her PhD in Instructional Design from the University of Iowa. She taught nursing at Teikyo Marycrest University in Davenport, and eventually retired from her role as a nursing professor from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Colleen enjoyed going to Mass, spending time with her family, reading and solving jigsaw puzzles.
Funeral services will be held noon Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at The Blessed Angela Chapel at St. Mary's Home at Felician Village, 1635 South 21st St., Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Gerald Foley. Burial will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at Chillicothe City Cemetery in Chillicothe, Illinois. Relative and friends may call at The Blessed Angela Chapel at St. Mary's Home on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at noon. Following the funeral service a luncheon for relatives and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water St., Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank all of the caring staff from Home Care Health Services of Manitowoc for helping Colleen stay independent. Also, many thanks to Holy Family Hospice for helping her live in comfort during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.