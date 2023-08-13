Connie Carlisle

Connie Carlisle, age 53, of Bettendorf Iowa passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Unity Point Bettendorf from possible complications from COVID. She was the daughter of Chester and Carol Carlisle of Bettendorf. She was born January 16, 1970 and lived her whole life in the Davenport area. She graduated from North high school and continued her education at the University of Iowa majoring in nursing. She was an operating room nurse at the University of Iowa, and then worked at Unity Point Trinity, Moline. She had the best sense of humor and you couldn't help but smile when she told her stories. She loved gardening, the Iowa Hawkeyes and her dogs and cats. She married Rick Rush, a former North High Classmate on November 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her older brothers, Curtis and Craig. She is survived by her parents, her husband, and the light of her life, her loving son, Sam Serrano.