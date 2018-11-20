Connie Conrad
November 17, 2018
WEST POINT - Connie Conrad, 73, West Point, Iowa died Nov. 17. Survivors include two sons, Scott (Tammy) Conrad of Davenport and Nick (Maribeth) Conrad of Virginia; four grandchildren: Garrett (Tara), Riley, Maxwell, and Cooper Conrad; special friend, Tom Wilken.
Her family will greet friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church, St. Paul, Iowa, with a Christian Wake Service at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 at the church. Full obituary at the Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home website, www.barrholtkampfuneralhome.com.