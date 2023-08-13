Connie K. Perry

July 7, 1945 - August 7, 2023

Connie K. Perry, 78, of Stone Lake, Wisconsin, formerly of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, August 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 9:30 until 11:15 a.m. at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Funeral Services will follow at 11:30 a.m., in the funeral home, Pastor Dianne Prichard officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Pallbearers are grandchildren, Derek, Dustin and Andrew Block, Cody Perry, and Carter and Reece Perry. Honorary pallbearers are grandchildren, Arianna Weeks, Brianna Sandstrom, and Alexia Block.

Connie was born July 7, 1945, to Elmer and Margaret (Weets) Grover. She married William "Andy" Perry on August 14, 1964. After graduating from Central Community Schools in DeWitt, she attended nursing school, worked as a court reporter, and as a medical transcriptionist. Connie was eternally grateful to receive a kidney transplant in the summer of 1992 from the beloved Missy Schlueter. She proudly founded New Hope Support Group for kidney donors and families. Connie opened a coffee shop, Up North Coffee, in Stone Lake. She loved music, travel, and reading. Connie was a wonderful cook, and truly enjoyed spending time with her family. Her husband, children and grandchildren were the light of her life.

Surviving are her children, Douglas Perry of Oran, Jennifer (Jim) Block of DeWitt, Eric (Renee) Perry of Clear Lake; grandchildren: Cody Perry, and Brianna (Tim) Sandstrom, Derek (Ashley) Block, Arianna (Noah) Weeks, Dustin Block, Andrew Block, Alexia Block and Carter and Reese Perry; great-grandchildren: Isabella, Baylor and Perri Block, Paisley Rathje and Lincoln Sandstrom.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Elmer Grover, her in-laws, Ray and Thera Perry, her beloved puppy dog Maks, and her organ donor Missy Schlueter.

Memorials may be made to the polycystic kidney disease foundation at pkdcure.org

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com