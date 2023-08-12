Connie M. Van Rycke

October 21, 1956 - August 10, 2023

Connie M. Van Rycke, 66, of Colona, Illinois, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at her home in Colona.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Coal Valley, Illinois. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the funeral home.

Connie was born October 21, 1956, in Springfield, Illinois, a daughter of Lester Wayne Summers and Geraldine Louise (Large) Summers. She graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1974, and then attended Black Hawk College. She married James E. Van Rycke on February 10, 1974, in East Moline, Illinois.

Connie was a CNA for many years for area nursing homes. She and Jim also foster parented 150 children from 1979-2002, in Rock Island and Henry counties.

She enjoyed playing bingo, going gambling, macramae, and playing card games. Some of her favorite times were those spent with friends and family, whether it be Sunday dinners, holiday get togethers, or just enjoying each other's company.

Surviving are her husband, Jim, of Colona; children: Michael (Patti) Whitmarsh, Wyoming, Iowa, Georgiana Griffin, Colona, Illinois, Charlie Van Rycke, Davenport, Iowa, Heather (James) Nelson, Carbon Cliff, Illinois, James and Rachel Van Rycke, Colona, Illinois, and Cynthia (Wayne) Larson, Wilton, Iowa; 22 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters and their families.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and one sister.

Online condolences may be expressed at vanhoe.com.