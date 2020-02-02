November 6, 1944-January 28, 2020

FLOWER MOUND, Texas -- Constance “Connie” C. Healy, 75, of Flower Mound, Texas, previously of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Connie was born November 6, 1944, to August and Dolores Roth. On October 16, 1965, she was united in marriage to William “Bill” Healy in East Dubuque, Ill. To this union, two daughters were born, Peggy and Pam. Connie spent her career as a homemaker and working in retail before retirement. She was previously a member of St. John Vianney's Catholic Church in Bettendorf. In her free time, Connie enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her family.

Connie is survived by her daughters, Peggy Waddell and Pam (Robert) Scott; and six grandchildren: Nickolas, Allyson, Jack, Matthew, Evan, and Samantha.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Healy, and a son-in-law, Michael Waddell.

Online condolences may be made to Connie's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com