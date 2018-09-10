Constance "Connie" Schlabach

December 13, 1950-September 7, 2018
BETTENDORF - Constance “Connie” K. Schlabach, 67, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on September 7, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals surrounded by her loving family.
Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, in the Runge chapel. Inurnment will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pleasant Valley Education Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
Connie was born on December 13, 1950, in LeMars, Iowa, to Cletus and Adeline (Dickson) Bohlke. She graduated from LeMars Community High School in 1969. She was united in marriage to Larry Schlabach on March 31, 1979, in Rock Island, Ill. Connie was a self-employed painter and for the last 15 years she worked for the Pleasant Valley Community District.
Connie enjoyed fishing, camping, and playing cards. She enjoyed cooking and feeding family and friends. Even though she did not enjoy sports, Connie supported her grandkids ( aka “The Little S--- As---”) and was there to cheer them on. She had a special bond with her sister, Nancy Pearson.
Survivors include her loving husband, Larry. Children: Christine (Kevin) Smith, Melissa (Paul) DelCorso, Brian Dirksen, Brandon Meyers, Kayla Michaels, Barbie (Ken) Doty; grandchildren Haley, Hannah, Joshua, Emma, Kaitlyn, Maggie, Karley, Brooke, Joe, Jessica, and Faith; several brothers and sisters; and her beloved dog, Buck.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, several sisters and brothers and her special nephew Jimmy Pearson.