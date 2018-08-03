December 10, 1943-August 1, 2018
BETTENDORF — Funeral services celebrating the life of Constance M. “Connie” Yoke, 74, of Bettendorf, will be at noon Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Ms. Yoke passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at her home.
Constance Mae Patterson was born December 10, 1943, in Muscatine, a daughter of Wilbur and Florence (Ellis) Patterson. She graduated from Muscatine High School and was united in marriage to John Yoke on May 25, 1963, in Davenport.
Connie cherished the time spent with her family and friends, especially celebrating their birthdays. She was a music lover and you knew she liked a song when she played it repeatedly. She also enjoyed camping and making homemade pancakes.
In earlier years, she had worked for the Corps of Engineers, was a department manager at Kmart and she retired from Genesis Health System, but she was a devoted mother first and foremost.
Survivors include her children, Jody (Peter) Grebner, Bettendorf, Lisa (Russ) Scott, East Moline, Robert (Tracie) Yoke, Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Patsy Wellon, Muscatine, Karen (Jim) Diviney, Fairport, Iowa, Eldon (Nancy) Patterson, Wapello, Iowa, and her twin, Ron (Sherry) Patterson, Davenport.
Her parents, brothers Charlie and Phil Patterson and sisters Donna Smith and Charlotte Fifield preceded her in death.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Connie's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.