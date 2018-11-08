January 24, 1931-November 7, 2018
DAVENPORT — Consuelo Herrera de Mendez, 87, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Private family graveside services will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Consuelo was born January 24, 1931, in Santa Anna, Mexico, the daughter of Jesus and Felix (Mendoza) Herrera. On February 14, 1948, she married Fausto Mendez. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2016.
Consuelo worked for Brach Candies. She enjoyed embroidering, making traditional Mexican dresses, crocheting, and travel.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Abel Mendez, Leticia Torres, Esperanza Mendez, Jose Mendez, Martha Torres, Rodrigo Mendez, Fausto Mendez Jr., Roberto Mendez, Ricardo Mendez, Daniel Mendez and Liliana Smith; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandchild; siblings, Tanchi, Cuca, Luis, Ruben, Miguel, Juan, Ricardo, Yolanda and Alicia.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Consuelo; and a brother, Jesus.
