January 10, 1967-November 14, 2019
SABULA -- Craig R. Smith, 52, of Sabula, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Clinton.
Funeral service is 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the National Autistic Society.
Craig was born on January 10, 1967, in Rock Island, the son of Marcellin and Norma (Hecks) Smith. He owned/operated his own semi-tractor trailer and worked for C & W Trucking. He enjoyed boating, cooking, was always up for an adventure, and spending time with his grandchildren. Craig loved his two dogs, Sadie and May Belle.
Craig is survived by his daughter, Brittany Smith; mother, Norma (Tedd) Stamm; significant other, Michelle Rittmer; step daughters, Brittany Bastian and Lindsey Rittmer; grandchildren, Laina Coakley, Estella Puentes, Hailee Woodhurst, and Brayden and Cooper Bastian; siblings, Stephen (Janet) Smith, Chris (Linda) Smith, Brian (Marcy) Smith, Paula (Randy) Carlson, and Eric (fiancé, Colleen McGuinty) Smith; brother-in-law, Terry McCabe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Kim McCabe.
Online condolences may be left to Craig's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.