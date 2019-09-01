October 12, 1944-August 26, 2019
LECLAIRE - Crickette Denton, longtime residence of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, the 26th of August.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years , Donald Denton, three children, Mark Denton of Dallas, Texas, Leslie Denton of Cinton, Iowa, Kimberly Denton of Clinton, Iowa, and two grandchildren, Jarod Denton of Dallas, Texas, and Kirsten Jibben of Rowlett, Texas.
She had recently made a second home in Denton, Texas, with her husband Donald.
Crickette was born and raised in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.
She graduated from Watoma High School.
Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday the 14th of September at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in LeClaire, Iowa.