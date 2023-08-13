Curt Douglas Jackson

A Celebration of Life and Memorial service will take place at Elim Covenant Church, Moline. The Celebration will be Thursday August 24, 2023, from 5-7:30 p.m. The Memorial will be on Friday August 25, at noon with Graveside services being held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, with military honors directly following service. Memorials may be made to his family as a fund for his daughter.

Curt was a retired U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the 339th MP Company where he deployed five times; four tours overseas, twice for Enduring Freedom, twice for Iraqi Freedom, and once for Noble Eagle, stateside. He also traveled to Panama, Japan, Egypt, and throughout the US for training missions. He was 52 when he attended and graduated the Police Academy, then retired as a police officer at the Rock Island Arsenal. He previously worked as a technical illustrator for Almon Tiac. Plus under his Bachelor of Science in Construction Technology, and his degree in AutoCad he worked as an Engineering Technician, Project Manager, and Contract Coordinator. Curt was a member of Elim Covenant Church, Moline and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Moline. His interests were gardening, running 5k's and marathons. He also trained in many of the martial arts, his favorite being Shinkendo Japanese Swordsmanship training under Sensei Toshishiro Obata for many years.