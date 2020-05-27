× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 20, 1954-May 18, 2020

ATKINSON -- Curtis J. Patten, 65, of Atkinson, passed away at home on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Cremation rites were accorded, and there will be no services. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Atkinson Rescue Squad.

Curtis was born on September 20, 1954, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Orval Earnest and Neoma Lee (Kriegel) Patten. He graduated from Geneseo High School. He was employed by Geneseo Communications as a service technician. Curt enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, sports and hunting for morel mushrooms. He liked to put on a good fireworks show. He loved to keep his truck clean and enjoyed to watch a good thunderstorm roll in. He had an unmatched sense of humor and cherished spending time with his family. He will be missed by many people who loved him.

Those left to treasure Curt's memory include his daughters, Mindy (Chris) Keenan, and Molly (Josh) Kundert; five grandchildren, Ellie, Addy, and Will Kennan, and Patten and Trace Kundert; brothers, Patrick, and Christopher; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece and nephew.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Michael and David.

The family is grateful for Curt's special friends, Cal and Paula, and Bonnie and Dave, the Atkinson Rescue Squad, and the many friends and family who selflessly and kindly helped their Dad.