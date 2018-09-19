Curtis Rostenbach

November 16, 1954-September 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Curtis L. Rostenbach, 63, of Davenport passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Per his wish, the rite of cremation will be accorded and no services will be held. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home of Davenport is assisting the family.
Curtis Lee Rostenbach was born November 16, 1954, in Davenport, the son of Walter and Barbara (Fahrenkrug) Rostenbach. He was united in marriage to Seatrice Robles in 1996.
Curt had been a computer programmer for CCH in Chicago and most recently for TriSource Solutions LLC of Bettendorf and East Moline.
He loved his family, friends, work, music, and especially his sci-fi. He was a loving husband, father, and kick-ass grandpa.
Those left to honor his memory include his beloved wife, Seatrice, of Davenport; daughters, Beatrice Wilson and Rashida (Keyon) Bryant, all of Phoenix, Arizona; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his aunt, Janice (David) Shradar, of Blue Grass; and a host of extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Frank.
Thank you to all who sent their condolences, flowers, gifts, and remembrances.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Curt's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.