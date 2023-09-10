Cynthia "Cindy" Hanegmon

March 12, 1960 - September 7, 2023

Cynthia "Cindy" Hanegmon, 63, of East Moline, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, followed by visitation from 4-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Entombment will be at Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. Memorials to QC Paws or to the family who wish to donate to the granddaughters' schools to assist with their programs and activities.

Cindy was born in Rock Island, Illinois on March 12, 1960, a daughter of Robert "Swede" James and Anna Marie "Dodie" Fluegel Lafever. She married David Hanegmon on May 5, 1979, in Rock Island.

Cindy worked several jobs over the years including, driving a school bus, working at Geifman Food Stores and running TPC Cash and Carry. Cindy retired from business operations at Mediacom in December of 2021.

Cindy is a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. She was a great coordinator of many things and will always be remembered as the glue that held her family together. Cindy was always looking to extend a helping hand. She found joy in baking and crafting. Cindy adored the time she spent with her grandchildren and attended as many of their activities possible.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, David Hanegmon; daughters: Jennifer (Tim) Carroll and Krista (Kraig) Garcia; granddaughters: Isabel and Anna Carroll and Addyson and JulieAnn Garcia; sister, Beverly (Jim) Brandmeyer; special niece, Michelle "Shelly" (Scott) Robbins; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends; and her four-legged companion, Bella.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

