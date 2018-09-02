February 2, 1969 - August 29, 2018
WOODBURY, Minn. - Cynthia “Cindy” Lewis, age 49, of Woodbury, Minn., passed away peacefully in her home with her loving and devoted husband, children, and family by her side on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
Cindy was born in Rock Island, Illinois, on February 2, 1969, to Lawrence Cole and Phyllis Cole.
She graduated from Rock Island High School and from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Before staying home to raise her children, Cindy worked for the American Academy of Periodontology in Chicago, and later at Cargill (North Star Steel) in Minnesota.
Cindy was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was an inspiration to many people around the world with her passion for natural healing and Faith in God. She was grateful for the care provided to her from Mary Hood, Shannon Aune, and St Croix Hospice (Michelle, Georgia, Jordan, and team).
Cindy is survived by her beloved husband Robert Lewis and children Anna and Jackson; mother, Phyllis Cole of Geneseo, Ill.; father and step mother, Lawrence and Sandy Cole of Davenport, Iowa; siblings, Debra (Dave) Lewis, Michael (Dianne) Cole, and Angela (Scott) Hambleton; father and mother-in-law, William and Mary Lewis of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Kurt and Julie Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by infant daughter Abigail Lewis; infant sister Sheryl Lynn Cole.
A Celebration of Life is going to be held at Eagle Brook Church, 11125 Eastview Road Woodbury, MN 55129 on Tuesday, September 4, at 11 a.m. with visitation time starting at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be made in Cindy's name to Eagle Brook Church in Woodbury.