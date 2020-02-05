D. Kevin Harlow

David, known as Kevin to his family and friends, was born June 21, 1948, to Ila (Todd) and Maurice Harlow in Redfield, South Dakota. While growing up, Kevin worked at the family farm and enjoyed hunting with his brothers. He graduated in 1972 from the University of South Dakota with an MBA. After graduation, work led him to the Quad Cities where he met Andrea Williams. Andrea and Kevin were married on June 22, 1974, in East Moline. Kevin's career in sales began at JC Penney in Northpark Mall then progressed to medical sales with Davis and Geck and finally Zimmer Orthopedics. His long and successful career as a salesman was marked by numerous awards for his accomplishments.

Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family and was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a great friend to many and always had a good story to tell or witty remark to share. Boating on the Mississippi River was a favorite family pastime for forty years. Once a year, a large group of family and friends would gather at the Lake of the Ozarks for a week of boating and fun. Kevin also loved cars especially the 1957 Thunderbird he restored and several Corvettes he owned. But, golfing was his favorite hobby. Belonging to Pinnacle Country Club allowed him to golf often and enjoy many great friendships he formed there. Finally, spending time at our condo in Florida brought him great pleasure. Sun, warmth, and a game of bocce or several hands of cribbage made his day. Kevin will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.