September 14, 1954-July 21, 2018
MOLINE — Dale A. Kistner, 63, of Moline, died Saturday, July 21, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to Sacred City – Moline or to Rock Island County Animal Care and Control.
Dale was born on September 14, 1954, in Rock Island, the son of Lawrence E. and Jacqueline R. (Williams) Kistner. He married Marianne Schelfaut on July 1, 1983, in Moline.
Dale was the owner and operator of General Service Painting. He had also worked as a firefighter at the Rock Island Arsenal and as an EMT on Paul Penny Ambulance Service.
He was a US Army veteran, serving as an MP at Fort Bragg. He was a member of the Moline Second Alarmers. He loved learning about history, listening to country music, and singing with the Gospelaires. Dale enjoyed anything electronic, especially CB radios. He adored his dog and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his, wife, Marianne; children, Garrett (Ashlee Asplund) Kistner, Moline, Joseph (Elizabeth) Kistner, Cambridge, Illinois, Lisa (Dustin) Schubert, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Emma and Eli; mother, Jacqueline, Silvis; siblings, Jerry (Laura) Kistner, Oklahoma, Donald (Connie) Kistner, Sherrard, Judy (Doug) Niska, Moline, Larry Jr. (Susan) Kistner, Kansas, and Brent (Lesley) Kistner, Hampton; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
