Dale Allen Cooksey

May 10, 1951-June 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Dale Allan Cooksey, 67, of Davenport, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Knights of Columbus, 35th Street, Davenport, from 1-4 p.m. Please feel free to wear your favorite fishing apparel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.
Dale was born May 10, 1951, in Davenport to Cecil “John” and Lillian (Carson) Cooksey. He married Nancy Heisler on February 10, 1990. Dale attended West H.S., Davenport. He worked at Red Jacket Pumps for 19 years and later with Oscar Mayer (Kraft Foods) for 20 years, retiring in March 2009.
Dale's passion in life was sitting on his porch spending time with family and friends, bass fishing, and his weekly trip to K&K Hardware for fishing lures. He was a life-long member of The Quad Cities Bass Club, Davenport, often participating in many tournaments.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 28 years, Nancy; children, Derek (Kristi) Cooksey, Melissa Villalpando (Kristin Schutt), all of Davenport; sister, Lisa (Terry) Holland, Rock Island; grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler, Emma and Erek; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Nixon and ShyLynn; four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father and stepfather, Paul Bowling, and great-granddaughter, HeavenLeigh Grace.
The family would like to thank University Hospitals and Beacon of Hope Hospice for all the excellent care given to Dale.