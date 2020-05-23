Dale Armstrong

Graveside services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/ On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Dale's family intends to hold a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline, where he was a member, Rock Steady Boxing/Genesis Foundation, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dale was born on July 5, 1943, in Moline, the son of Donald and Bernice (Huggins) Armstrong. He graduated from United Township High School, Class of 1961. He married Joyce Lawson on January 7, 1972, in Moline. Dale managed several area Wareco Stations during the 1960's. He owned and operated The Dairy Delight in the 1970's. He retired after 33 ½ years from Deere & Company and worked in various Quad City Deere locations, finishing his career in the Building Maintenance Dept. at Deere & Company World Headquarters in Moline. Dale bowled for 35 years in local leagues mainly with the Deere Hucksters League. Dale was proud to have received a plaque for bowling in the USBC Open Championships for 25 years. He was an avid golfer and a member of the John Deere Industrial Golf League. He also enjoyed attending car shows with his restored 1963 Red Chevy Nova Convertible and mowing his lawn with his John Deere riding mower, giving rides to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.