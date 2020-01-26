February 27, 1946-January 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE -- Dale B. Brahm, 73, of East Moline died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with Lymphoma.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline. Inurnment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, with military honors.

Dale was born February 27th, 1946, in Rock Island, Illinois, son of Joe and Marian (Baumbach) Brahm. He graduated from Moline High School in 1964 and married Mary Hall on May 14, 1967. Dale worked at John Deere for 37 years, retiring in October 2003. He proudly served with the Marine Corps Reserves and was a member of Moline American Legion Post 246 Honor Guard, assisting in graveside services for veterans and serving as Finance Officer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale belonged to First Christian Church, Moline, for fifty years, serving as deacon and trustee. He currently attended Homewood Church. Dale was proud of his granddaughters, attending their school and sporting events. He enjoyed being with friends and family.