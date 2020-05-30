× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 26, 1926-May 28, 2020

CORDOVA -- Dale C. “Bill” Nimmick, 92 of Cordova, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island.

Private family graveside services will be at Jack's Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior's Project.

He was born on March 26, 1926, in Lucca, North Dakota, the son of August and Irene (Kapaun) Nimmick. On May 11, 1956, he married Taft M. “Dee” Smith in Davenport. She preceded him in death on October 13, 2016.

Bill worked as a tool & die maker at John Deere – Davenport Works for many years, retiring in 1982. In addition, he also owned and operated N & W Pump Sales and Service in LeClaire.

During the Korean Conflict, he served in the U.S. Army and upon his honorable discharge in 1952 received the Army Occupation Medal, the Korean Service Medal with one bronze star, the Purple Heart Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and the United Nations Service Medal.

His memberships included the Bettendorf VFW Post 9128 where he was a life member, the Davenport Moose and the NRA where he was also a life-member.