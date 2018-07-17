July 17, 1949-July 14, 2018
VIOLA, Ill. – Dale E. Akins, 68, of Viola, Illinois, formerly of Davenport, died Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Illinois.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 19, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
Born on July 17, 1949, in Iowa City, Dale was the son of Phineas C. Schooley and Frances Morgan. Dale was raised by his step-father, Lester Akins. On August 18, 1979, in Davenport, he married Aurora Navarro. Dale was currently employed at Arconic (Alcoa) with 39 years of service.
Dale served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter. Dale loved music and playing the guitar.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Aurora; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Jen Akins of Peru, Illinois, Brett Akins of Corinth, Texas, and Kevin and Rachel Akins of Davenport; granddaughter, Kaylee Akins; and a brother, George Akins of Cedar Rapids.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, step-father and brothers, Donovan Akins and Gary Schooley.
