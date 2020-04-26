May 4, 1931-April 22, 2020
COAL VALLEY -- Dale L Baraks, age 88, of Coal Valley, Illinois, was called home to his Lord and Savior's side where the love of his life, Joyce, waited for him.
One of three children, Dale, was born in Coal Valley on May 4th, 1931, to Lester and Grace (Harsha) Baraks. Dale married Joyce A. Nash on January 20th, 1957, at the Coal Valley Presbyterian Church.
Dale loved baseball. During his college years, he played shortstop and second base for Augustana College. It was at this time that he was scouted for the Chicago Cubs, but while waiting for tryouts, he was drafted into the Army for the Korean War. He served his time as part of the Army finance department and played second base for the Army's baseball team. Dale had a gift for finance and excelled in his career. The McLaughlin Body Company employed him in 1962, and he eventually became the Vice President of Finance. He counted the McLaughlin family as friends, especially Ray, who he was very close with. He ended his full-time career as Senior Vice President of the Southeast National Bank, which is owned by the McLaughlin's, in the year 2000 at the age of 69. Because of his loyalty and work ethic, Ray McLaughlin invited him back to the company to work as his personal assistant until he finally retired at the age of 84 in 2015.
Dale was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading the Bible, praying, and attending church services. He volunteered and served at First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley, and various ministries. One of those closest to his heart was "Cafe on Vine," where they helped to serve the homeless. He was instrumental in the development of the Riverbend Foodbank, where he served as director for thirty years. His other interests included playing golf, cards, and getting beaten by his wife at Yahtzee. He loved to read and watch sports, especially the Cubs. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy.
Dale was proceeded in death by his wife Joyce, his parents Lester and Grace, and his two sisters Frances (Charles) Olson and Marge (Howard) Mundt. Those left to honor his memory are his daughters, Lisa (Randy) Christensen and Sheri (Brian)Peed Fay, son, Dale (Nicole) Baraks, and adopted daughter, Connie (Kelly) Cooper, nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID 19 crisis, there will be no visitation or services at this time, but they will be held at a later date. Dale is being cremated at his request, and his ashes will be mixed with that of his wife Joyce, then buried at the Coal Valley Cemetery, and their souls will be together for eternity in heaven. Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Café on Vine, River Bend Food Bank, or Coal Valley First Presbyterian Church.
