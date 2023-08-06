Dalila "Dee" Neff

November 25, 1973 - August 1, 2023

Dalila "Dee" Neff, 49, of Riverdale, Iowa passed away unexpectedly from medical complications on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at her residence.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m. at the Lulac Club, 4224 Ricker Hill Rd., Davenport on Sunday, August 13. In accordance with Dee's giving spirit, her final act of kindness was giving the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dee was born on November 25, 1973 in Fresno, California, the daughter of Irineo and Estanislada Cruz. On July 13, 2010, she married Robert E. Neff III in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dee currently worked as a production lead at Arconic, where she had been employed since 2004. She served as a leader for HABLO (Hispanics Building Levels of Opportunity) and the Arconic ERG (Employee Resource Group). Her generous heart led her to volunteer for numerous events including school supply drives, Easter basket donations, Running with the Bull 5K, kick ball tournaments, burrito sales and other events to support the QC United Anti-Bullying Campaign with Pete the Purple Bull, Day of Caring for United Way, Winter coat drives, hunger drives, and trunk or treat events. Dee also supported other ERG events at Arconic, as well as plant-wide events including Christmas baskets and the Festival of Trees. She was also an active volunteer for Quad City Night to Shine.

In addition to serving her community, Dee was a compassionate photographer, dedicated to capturing memories for her family and friends, with whom she loved spending time with. Making people smile and happy was one of Dee's greatest joys in life. She enjoyed running, gardening, swimming, and kickboxing at Farrell's. She had a love of anything pink, be-dazzled, or sparkling. Dee also loved being with her fur babies, Lily and Charlie.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Robert “Bo” Neff III of Riverdale; her children, Promisse (Victor) Alfaro, Ebonie (Vernon) Wilmington, Aundrea (David) Bell, Keenan McCall, Marcus McCall, and Michael McCall; a granddaughter, Stella McCall; her mother, Estanislada Cruz of Texas; her father, Irineo Cruz of Mexico; siblings, Luisa Cruz, Vicky Cruz, Silvia Eguia, Jorge Cruz, Irineo Cruz Jr., Tony Cruz, and Joey Cruz; a special nephew, Paxton Phillips, her mother and father-in-law, Julie & Everette Bonney; her father and mother-in-law, Robert & Tammy Neff Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren; and her Unicorn Sisters, Teri Jo Mayes, Amanda Kauffman, Monique Maynard, Lily Gomez, Andrea Clark, Carla Wiegard, Mimi Ramirez, Nicki Brus, Rachel Martens, Natalia Lemaster, Adriana Rosales, and Kim Smith.

She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Brooke Neff; and a son, Dwight McCall Jr.

Online condolences may be shared with Dee's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.