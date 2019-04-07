Try 3 months for $3

June 3, 1941-April 2, 2019

DAVENPORT - Dallas Lage, 77, died April 2nd at St. Anthony's, Rock Island.

Dallas was born in Davenport, Iowa, on June 3, 1941, to Reinhardt and Gladys (Moeller) Lage. Dallas graduated from Bennett High School. Dallas served in the U.S. Army Reserves, drove truck for several companies and farmed.

Memorial service 3 p.m. April 13th, Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Visitation one hour prior to service.

Survivors include his sister Diane (Ken) Motz of LeClaire, nephew Troy Motz of West Des Moines and niece Erika Wagner of Bethlehem, Pa.

