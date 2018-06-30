Dalton Hollowell

June 13, 1992-June 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Dalton C. Hollowell, 26, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A memorial fund has been established.
Dalton was born June 13, 1992, in Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany, the son of Bennie and Theresa (Rogiers) Hollowell.
Dalton graduated from Belton (Texas) High School. He worked at CRST Trucking, Waterloo. Dalton was very outgoing and never met a stranger. In his younger years, he loved to hike with his Dad, enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, spending time with his girlfriend, Rachel, and his dog, Oyi. He had a great mind for useless information. He enjoyed George Patton and loved the quote, “May God have mercy upon my enemies, because I won't.”
Survivors include his parents, Bennie and Theresa Hollowell, Davenport; sisters, Danielle Hollowell, Jenna Hollowell and Lesley Felgenhauer, all of Davenport. Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.