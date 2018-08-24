Dalton J. Harms

May 26, 1995-August 21, 2018
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., Fry Funeral Home, Tipton with the Rev. Richard Okumo officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. Visitation will be held today from 4-7 p.m. at Fry. A memorial fund has been established in his memory.
Dalton was born on May 26, 1995, in Iowa City. He was the son of Darrell and Katherine Cook Harms. Dalton graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 2013 and was a member of the Boy Scouts and where he achieved the distinct honor of receiving his Eagle Scout Award at age 14. Dalton also loved to cook and graduated from the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts School in Minneapolis. Dalton was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton, loved to fish, collect eagles and watch #14 Tony Stewart, his favorite driver for NASCAR.
Dalton is loved and survived by his mother, Katherine “Kathy” Harms of Tipton; his grandmother, Carolyn Cook of Tipton; his sister, Danielle Cook of Muscatine; his aunts and uncles, Pamela and Gary Zaruba of Davenport and Deborah Wendt of West Liberty and Kevin and Andrea Cook of Grass Lake, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews, Courtney, Skylar, Tyler, Blake, Cassandra, Christopher, Amanda and Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Harms; his maternal grandfather, John Cook; and his paternal grandparents, Donald and Deloris Scharff.