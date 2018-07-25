December 19, 1948-July 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — Damon E. Frison, 69, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Private burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. There will be no services.
Damon Ervin Frison was born December 19, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Anthony E. and Genevieve Elizabeth Frison. In 1974 he graduated from Ohio State University with a B.A. in history.
He retired from North Central Civilian Personnel Operations Center, Rock Island, in 2009.
He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the Air Force. He later joined the US Army and then the Army Reserves, retiring in 2000 as a Master Sergeant.
He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church; Davenport American Legion Post 26; Voiture 77, 40 et 8, serving as Chef de Gare; past Grand Chef de Train, Voiture du Iowa, 40 et 8 in 1990; Knights of Columbus, Loras Council 532; Davenport Moose Lodge 28, Legion of the Moose 137.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; son, David Frison, Ohio; stepchildren, Audrey (Frank) Bellson, Davenport, and Dr. Rob Meyer, California.
