January 6, 2019
DAVENPORT — Dan T. Anderson, 68, of Davenport, died Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport. Cremation has been accorded and a Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, at Montana Jack's in Moline. Private interment of the cremains will take place in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Harvest Bible Chapel in Davenport or a charity of the donor's choice. The full obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed at stackhousemoore.com