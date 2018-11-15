April 4, 1941-November 12, 2018
DAVENPORT — A Memorial Mass for Dan Sexton, 77, a resident of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the service time in the Gathering Space at the cathedral.
Dan died unexpectedly Monday, November 12, 2018, in Davenport.
The Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Daniel Lester Sexton was born April 4, 1941, in Davenport, a son of John Robert and Anna Margaret (Devlin) Sexton. He attended St. Ambrose Academy and graduated from Assumption High School.
He was united in marriage to Karen Kay Bennett on April 24, 1959, in Davenport.
Dan was a carpenter and had worked in the family business, Sexton Brothers Construction. He was a talented finisher and craftsman.
He enjoyed fishing, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Simon and Garfunkel, and spending time with family and friends. Dan had a great sense of humor; he could always see the humor in every situation ... you can't take life too seriously!!!
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral in his name.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Karen; children and their spouses, Aaron Sexton and Christina (Terry) Gordon, all of Davenport, John Robert “Bob” (Tammy) Sexton and David Sexton, all of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Eric (Teresa) Sexton, Davenport; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sue Loose, Davenport, Theresa Woodard, Bettendorf, Jane (Joe) Richmiller, Grand Mound, Iowa, Kathy (Phil) Creer, Australia, Bill Sexton, Davenport, and Tim (Peggy) Sexton, Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Patricia, Trudy, David, Dick, Mike and Terry.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Dan's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .