Daniel Brouwers

November 17, 2018
DAVENPORT - Daniel E. Brouwers Sr., 68, of Davenport passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Roads. Family will greet friends 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Daniel's name to Genesis Hospice.
Daniel was born in Davenport, Iowa, to Anthony “Jack” and Jeanetta (Campbell) Brouwers. On December 17, 1994, he married Roxanne Poulain in Davenport, Iowa.
Dan was proud to join the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam and received the Bronze Star, Vietnam service, Vietnam Campaign, National Defense Medals, Sharpshooter Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Winged Assault Crest and 2 Overseas Service Bars.
Dan was always proud to have served, but would not take the recognition for it. It was always a reminder of those in his unit who did not make it. He always said that being an only son he knew he didn't have to sign up for service, but, if he could keep just one other boy from going then he was going to go. That is the kind of person he was, always thinking of others.
Dan loved gardening and making things grow so much that he made a hydroponic system to grow tomatoes in his basement during the winter months. He also enjoyed music and could be heard singing any time of day or night.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife Roxanne Brouwers of Davenport, his children Angel (Stephen) West, Cedar Rapids, Regina Heinz, Shauna Stock, Daniel (Hope) Brouwers Jr., Davenport, sisters, Karen Hare, Davenport, Pamela (Rick) Dallege, Atalissa, Nancy (John) Brandt, Davenport, 16 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and special friends George and Stephanie Benjamin who have become family to Dan and his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a nephew Derek.
Roxanne would like to thank the Hospice staff at Genesis. Their caring, understanding support made a difference to both Roxanne and Dan.
