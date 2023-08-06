Daniel C. "Dan" Dugan

March 5, 1947 - August 3, 2023

Memorial Services for Daniel C. “Dan” Dugan, 76, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal with military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dan died peacefully Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Daniel Charles Dugan was born on March 5, 1947 in Davenport, a son of Charles "Elmer" and Bernice M. (Powers) Dugan. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1965 where he excelled in basketball and football and dabbled in academics! He attended the University of Wyoming. Dan served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968.

Dan worked for many years with Ironworkers Local #111 until his retirement in 2006. His skill and craftmanship helped build many of our beautiful buildings in the Quad Cities.

Dan had a passion for golf. He had two holes-in-one in his playing days. In his retirement, he cut grass at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf where he was also a jack of all trades, repairing equipment and helping around the course. Dan also played softball and bowled in many leagues.

Those left to honor his memory are his life partner of the past 24 years, Dixie Korch; daughters: Lori (Russ) Garrow, Kelly (Justin Croxton) Dugan, all of Davenport, and Jennifer (Blaine) Bell, Oregon, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Landon Dugan, Haley Raymond, Carson, Grant, and Ehma Bell; great-grandson, Noah Davis; siblings: Linda (Charlie) Pierce, Davenport, Jeff Dugan, LeClaire, and Jamie (Shelly) Dugan, Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Steve Dugan.

