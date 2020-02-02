Daniel “Dan” J. Viktora

December 5, 1935-January 28, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services for Daniel J. “Dan” Viktora, 84, of Davenport, will be 5:45 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place Saturday in St. John Baptist Cemetery, Muscoda, Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the River Catholic Church.

Dan died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Silvercrest Assisted Living, Davenport.

Dan was born December 5, 1935, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, a son of Paul and A. Marie (Deery) Viktora. He proudly served our country in the Army. Following his discharge, he went on to earn a degree in engineering.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan was united in marriage to Delores Prochaska on August 3, 1963, in Montfort, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on December 1, 1991. He later married Ruth Long on February 2, 1996, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.

Dan was a structural engineer for Shive-Hattery and the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring in 1997.