Daniel “Dan” J. Viktora

December 5, 1935-January 28, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Funeral services for Daniel J. “Dan” Viktora, 84, of Davenport, will be 5:45 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place Saturday in St. John Baptist Cemetery, Muscoda, Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the River Catholic Church.
Dan died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Silvercrest Assisted Living, Davenport.
Dan was born December 5, 1935, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, a son of Paul and A. Marie (Deery) Viktora. He proudly served our country in the Army. Following his discharge, he went on to earn a degree in engineering.
Dan was united in marriage to Delores Prochaska on August 3, 1963, in Montfort, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on December 1, 1991. He later married Ruth Long on February 2, 1996, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.
Dan was a structural engineer for Shive-Hattery and the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring in 1997.
Dan was a great conversationalist and storyteller, always having something to say or experiences to share! He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, and NASCAR. Dan and Ruth were members of Our Lady of the River and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth and daughter Paula (Mark Fisher) Wilken, both of Davenport; son Bob Viktora, Milwaukee; stepchildren: Doug (Mary) Long, Buffalo, Karla (Mike) Labath, Illinois, and Lilly (Lee) Kryszak, Arizona; grandchildren: Olivia and Joe Viktora, Dave, Nate, Tom, Josh (fiancée, Erin Sullivan) Wilken; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a sister Marge (Arnie) Bomkamp, Avoca, Wisconsin.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by son, Dennis and sister, Eileen Wilkinson. May they rest in peace.
