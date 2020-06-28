Daniel "DP" Frederick Passig

A private service will be held Friday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Pastor Brandon Pangman will officiate with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Funeral and graveside services may be viewed at 11 a.m. Friday at http://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Family and friends are invited to Roger and Jody's farm for a Celebration of Life Luncheon following the graveside service. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a donation to your local volunteer fire department in Dan's name would be appreciated.